IHC Summons DC On SCBA's Convention Issue

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for preventing the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to convene a convention in the Federal capital.

The court, however, allowed the lawyers body to conduct the event and directed the ICT DC to explain his position over the matter.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by SCBA regarding the above matter. The court instructed the administration not to create any hurdle in the event.

The petitioner's lawyer informed the court that the body was informed by the administration that it could not conduct the convention. The unclear notification was against the basic human rights enshrined by the Constitution.

The lawyer said the SCBA could not be stopped from convening the event in the complex of bar.

The court observed that the bar association would conduct the convention with all COVID-19 standard operating procedures in place, and adjourned the case till June 21.

