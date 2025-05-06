IHC summons Director DMA in contempt case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI)’s Director DMA in person in a contempt case regarding actions against venders (rehribans) despite refraining orders by the court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI)’s Director DMA in person in a contempt case regarding actions against venders (rehribans) despite refraining orders by the court.

The court also sought affidavits from the petitioners on what they have written in paragraph 5 of their petition.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the contempt of court case. Lawyer petitioner Iman Mazari said that Director DMA Dr. Anam Fatima told the venders that we are in the process of transferring the case, on which the court summoned Director DMA MCI Dr. Anam Fatima in person.

The lawyer argued that a second contempt of court has been filed in this case as the court orders were violated on April 24.

The court remarked that the petitioner will give an affidavit on what is written in paragraph 5 of your petition, Iman Mazari Advocate said that we are absolutely ready to give an affidavit.

The lawyer said that in paragraph 5 it is written that Dr. Anam Fatima said in front of the venders that we are in the process of transferring this case. It is written in the petition that Dr. Anam Fatima said that I do not accept the order and asked us to forget the order.

The court summoned Dr. Anam in her personal capacity and adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.