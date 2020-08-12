UrduPoint.com
IHC Un-satisfy With CAA, PIA Comments In Pilots' Licenses Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over comments submitted by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airline (PIA) in a case pertaining to suspension of suspect pilots' licenses and gave respondents last chance to file it.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the licenses matter had damaged the repute of Pakistan in international community. He said that the assistant attorney general could not explain that why a regular director general CAA could not be appointed during last two years.

Addressing the officials of CAA, the chief justice said that their department had caused an irreparable loss to national airline and country's image. The court wanted to view that whether the CAA had done its job in accordance of law.

The court noted that CAA had not implemented the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) in letter and spirit. Was it good governance, the chief justice said.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till two weeks.

