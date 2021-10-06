IHRA arranges training on dengue activity tracking system

Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) on Wednesday organized a capacity building training on Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Dengue Activity Tracking System, Android App for medical and paramedical staff of private hospitals of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) on Wednesday organized a capacity building training on Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Dengue Activity Tracking System, Android App for medical and paramedical staff of private hospitals of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The task to train the concerned staff of all the private hospitals and labs for proper diagnosis and data entry in the dashboard was given to IHRA in a meeting held here to review the progress made to address the current dengue situation in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The meeting, which was chaired by Additional Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Nabeel Awan, reviewed the dengue situation in the Federal capital.

The meeting was informed that despite the pressure of COVID-19, every hospital had allocated beds and wards for Dengue patients, and occupancy of beds in the hospitals was less than 50 percent.

The participants reviewed the dengue situation of the last 48 hours and associated issues. The meeting was informed that the epidemic was under control. The participants also highlighted the importance of proper data management and proper planning and response to this epidemic.

Additional Secretary directed the concerned authorities to ensure effective case response. The meeting was attended by the representatives of all the stakeholders, including all hospitals, the National Institute of Health (NIH), the National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Network (NHEPRN), the Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority, and the Director-General Health, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).