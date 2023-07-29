IIOJK people urged to observe Aug 5 Youm-e-Istehsal as 'Black Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Posters continue to emerge in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) appealing to the people to observe August 5, the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, as a 'Black Day'.

According to the Kashmir media service (KMS), the Modi-led Hindutva government in New Delhi revoked the special status of the internationally recognized disputed territory Jammu and Kashmir on August 05, 2019, and put the territory under brutal military and police siege.

The posters displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu, and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu, and Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Vareseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir, Sadai-e-Mazloom Jammu and Kashmir, Falah Party Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum in Srinagar and suburbs rejected the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of August 5, 2019.

The Hurriyat organizations through the posters demanded repeal of India's actions of 5th August 2019, release of all political detainees, end to human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK, and settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions.

The posters appealed to international human rights organizations to send their teams to take stock of the ground situation and Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

They deplored that India had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people on October 27 in 1947 and it again repealed the special status of the territory and merged it with the Indian Union on August 5,