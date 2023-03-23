UrduPoint.com

IIUI Schools Mirpur Campus Celebrates Pakistan Day With Great Zeal, Fervour

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 12:10 PM

IIUI Schools Mirpur campus celebrates Pakistan Day with great zeal, fervour

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) , Mar 23 (APP) ::The local campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Schools here on Thursday celebrated the 83rd Pakistan Resolution Day with great zeal and fervour.

Director of Administration & Personnel Rao Attique Ul Amin Khan was the chief guest at the special ceremony hosted at the main campus of the school. He was flanked by seasoned academicians from different sections of the school.

Students of various classes from lower to secondary levels presented tableaus besides national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) depicting all prongs of the Pakistan Movement against the backdrop of the historic Pakistan Resolution Day of March 23, 1940.

Addressing the ceremony, Rao Attique Ul Amin Khan highlighted the significance of the historic day when the resolution for the emergence of a separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub-continent was unanimously passed this day in 1940 at then Minto Park (now Iqbal park).

Principal Aysha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Mariya Attique, teachers Attiya Touqir and Sumera Kousar besides students including Saim Shah, Kinza Azhar, Hamza Jabbar, Suleman Abdul Wahab and others also spoke on the occasion.

Pakistan emerged on the world map in the light of the Pakistan Day resolution under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the nation, the speakers underlined.

Speakers emphasised the need to combine individual and collective energies with fellow countrymen, to make Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, in true perspective.

Besides faculty members, students and parents attended the grand ceremony that ended with prayers for the stability, sovereignty, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, the early success of the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

