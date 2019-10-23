Illegal buildings to be demolished in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Contentment board (RCB) has decided to demolish all those buildings that had not submitted the building plans.

According to a official sources, it has been decided in a high level meeting that illegal buildings would be demolished and building and control department is working on this matter.

RCA building department has recently served 15 notices to allegedly being constructed in an illegal manner in the areas of of Marbal Factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Misrial Road, Quaid-i-Azam Colony, Peshawer Road and Ahmedabad, sources said.

Strict directives has been issued to all the controllers of buildings to expedite the demolition campaign as this would be the last chance for builders who had still not submitted the building plans, sources said.