Illegal Construction In Cantt Area: RCB Issues 15 Notices

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 15 notices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 15 notices.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the Cantonment Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and notices were being issued to the rules violators.

He said, RCB teams conducted raids in Ahmedabad, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Masrial, Farooqabad, Marble Factory area and Usmania Colony and issued notices under Section 185 and 256 to the rules violators.

Strict action would be taken against the rules violators and the structures being erected illegally would be demolished, he added.

The operation against illegal constructions would continue, he said and warned the residents not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

Meanwhile, the RCB enforcement team also conducted raids in different markets and confiscated four truckload goods of encroachers.

