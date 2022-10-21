Illegal housing colony office sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed the office of an illegal housing colony in Chak 218-RB.

A spokesman said on Friday that the FDA enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, checked the status of housing scheme 'Wadi-e-Ismaeel' and found it illegal.

The team sealed the sales office of the colony and directed the developer to get approval for selling plots in the colony.