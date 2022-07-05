UrduPoint.com

Illegal Sale Points Of Sacrificial Animals Closed

Published July 05, 2022

Illegal sale points of sacrificial animals closed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday closed 31 illegal sale points for sacrificial animals in the urban areas of the provincial capital.

On special directives of the Commissioner Lahore Division Usman Younis, the MCL squads inspected different zones of the city and removed five sale points in Samnabad zone, three in Gulberg zone, four in Nishtar zone, three in Allama Iqbal zone, five in Shalamar zone, two in Wahga zone, three in Ravi zone and six in Aziz Bhatti zone.

Moreover, central squad of the department also closed various sale points. The authorities impounded around 88 sacrificial animals, and shifting them to MCL yard.

