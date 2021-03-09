Imam for linking agriculture with meteorology to avoid harvest losses

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday stressed the need for strengthening and improvising meteorological linkages with agriculture departments to provide proper information about weather to farmers, particularly in harvesting season to overcome post harvest losses.

Addressing the meeting of the Sub Committee of the National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products, the minister called for upscaling local agriculture technology to provide better solutions to small, medium and large scale farmers for the development of agricultural sector and increasing its outcome.

He was of the view that self reliance in technological advancement was prerequisite instead looking for foreign help, which was possible through enhanced output to fulfill the local requirements as well as for exports.

He said that applied research was critical to gain momentum in agriculture advancement.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Imam also addressed an event organized to commemorate International Women's Day by the women officers of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and it's attached departments and highlighted the role of women in shaping the society.

He informed that it was the Primary responsibility of the government to provide decent working environment for women working in different fields and also elaborated the role of women in Pakistan movement.