UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imam Masjid Arrested For Allegedly Sodomizing A Boy

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:52 PM

Imam Masjid arrested for allegedly sodomizing a boy

Imam Masjid (prayer leader) of a mosque has been arrested for sodomizing a 12 years old boy in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Imam Masjid (prayer leader) of a mosque has been arrested for sodomizing a 12 years old boy in Rawalpindi.According to SP Sadar Roy Mazhar Iqbal Jawad Zarif, a 12 years old boy was acquiring religious education from Moulvi Liaqat in a mosque at Dhamial camp.

Despite complaint, the parents of the boy did not believe that a moulvi could be involved in such an immoral activity. Moulvi Sahib voiced protest with some of his supporters. But police continued their work.

During investigation the offence proved.SP said case has been registered against the accused in Baironi Sadar police station and now DNA test will be got conducted.City police officer Rawalpindi has directed SP Sadar to challan the accused with solid evidence so that he could be got awarded exemplary punishment.

Related Topics

Protest Police Education Police Station Rawalpindi Prayer Mosque From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber organises workshop on Road Lightin ..

26 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi receives Head of China’s Supreme ..

56 minutes ago

Emirati-Saudi non-oil trade reach AED417.6 billion ..

56 minutes ago

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

1 hour ago

ADGM, DPM sign agreement enabling real estate titl ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.