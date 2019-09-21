Imam Masjid arrested for allegedly sodomizing a boy

Imam Masjid (prayer leader) of a mosque has been arrested for sodomizing a 12 years old boy in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Imam Masjid (prayer leader) of a mosque has been arrested for sodomizing a 12 years old boy in Rawalpindi.According to SP Sadar Roy Mazhar Iqbal Jawad Zarif, a 12 years old boy was acquiring religious education from Moulvi Liaqat in a mosque at Dhamial camp.

Despite complaint, the parents of the boy did not believe that a moulvi could be involved in such an immoral activity. Moulvi Sahib voiced protest with some of his supporters. But police continued their work.

During investigation the offence proved.SP said case has been registered against the accused in Baironi Sadar police station and now DNA test will be got conducted.City police officer Rawalpindi has directed SP Sadar to challan the accused with solid evidence so that he could be got awarded exemplary punishment.