IMF report a slap on face of corrupt opposition, fake economic analysts: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday termed the recent IMF report as a slap on the face of corrupt opposition and fake economic analysts.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has amended Pakistan's GDP growth projection for 2021 and validated the government's GDP projection, he said adding, earlier in April 2021, the IMF had estimated 1.5%.

The report revealed that the GDP estimates had been revised due to strong economic activity in Pakistan, Shahbaz Gill tweeted.

Recognition of Pakistan's projection by IMF was proof of the recovery of the economy and that the government was right, he said and added, the lies of all those elements who were spreading negative propaganda for personal gains had been exposed.