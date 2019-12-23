UrduPoint.com
IMF Stressed FBR To Take Measures Regarding Fulfillment Of Revenue Shortfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:25 PM

IMF stressed FBR to take measures regarding fulfillment of revenue shortfall

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stressed the officials of FBR to take measures regarding fulfillment of revenue shortfall

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stressed the officials of FBR to take measures regarding fulfillment of revenue shortfall.

However, officials informed that preparations of next financial year budget would be started soon.The inner sources have revealed that the target of tax collection for the month of December is Rs 508.450 billion and FBR assured the IMF to achieve this target.

FBR officials exchanged information through video conference in Washington.

The FBR high officials informed the IMF team that several measures have been taken to collect the additional revenue and added special directions issued to achieve set target of Rs 508.450 billion for the month of December.They hoped that revenue growth revenue growth would be increased further in current financial year and measures have also being taken to further expand the tax net.Officials also informed the IMF regarding the agreement of data-sharing with banks.

They also informed that preparations of next financial year budget would be started soon.

