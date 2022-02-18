Imparting digital skills to youth in merged districts top priority: Atif Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Friday said that IT department has introduced a series of courses for youth across the newly Merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to master digital skills to expand their employment opportunities and know-how of the ever-evolving digital world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Friday said that IT department has introduced a series of courses for youth across the newly Merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to master digital skills to expand their employment opportunities and know-how of the ever-evolving digital world.

In a statement, he said that under the employable digital skills for the youth of merged districts hundreds youth would be trained in skills like, graphics design, wordpress design and development, social media marketing, mobile application development and blogging and content writing.

The minister said that easy and fast employment opportunities for youth are possible through promotion of digital industry in the province.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB) has set up eight IT labs so far in the government schools of newly merged districts of under early age programming & IT essentials for the children of government schools of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to improve quality of ICT education in government schools of newly merged districts,The Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) department has also started Early Age Programming & IT Essentials for the Children of Government Schools of Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Project with a total budget of Rs.

38.78 million.

The IT labs have been setup GHS Kohi Sher Hider Bara, GHS Jan Khan Kalli Bara, GGHS mawaz Kali Bara snf GGHS Gulabad Jamrud, Khyber district, GHS Tooti Bag, GHS Ghiljo, GGHS Mirobak and GGHS Sarobi of Orakzai district.