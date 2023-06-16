Important meeting of PML-N today to hold intra-party elections: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that an important meeting of the General Council of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) will be held in Islamabad today.

In a tweet, the minister said the meeting will be held at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Chak Shehzad at 2:30 pm.

She said that PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting.

She said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz will also attend the meeting.

The minister said that central leadership including party office bearers and senior leaders will also participate in the meeting.

She said that intra-party elections will be held during the meeting.