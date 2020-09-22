UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imposition Of Heavy Fines, Sealing Of Petrol Pumps Resented

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Imposition of heavy fines, sealing of petrol pumps resented

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Petrol pump owners and dealers have resented imposition of heavy fines, sealing of petrol pumps, torture of staffs due to violation of district administration orders regarding ban on sale of petrol to bikers without helmet in provincial metropolis.

The issue was raised during a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Standing Committee on Petroleum, which was chaired by the chamber president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the committee chairman Mansoor Sharif, senior vice chairman Muhammad Ibrahim, vice chairman Hafeezullah Marwat, vice chairman Abdul Jalil Jan Afridi, member Haji Altaf Khan, Majid, Khalil Naeem Khan, Adnan Anwar, Farooq Wajid, Hamid Shah, Ashfaq, Rizwan, Tariq and others.

The participants of meeting said that the decision of district authorities to ban sale of petrol to bikers without helmet was tantamount to 'business-hostility', which would create mistrust and hurt businesses, so it is unacceptable to them.

It is the responsibility of traffic police, excise and other relevant subordinate departments to implement road safety rules, but the duty has shifted from government officials to the business community, which was unacceptable to them, the meeting added.

The meeting also condemned increasing incidents of robbery and dacoity at petrol pumps, and demanded that steps should be taken for provision of security.

The participants called upon the provincial government to take notice of misbehavior of district administration officials with the pumps managers and staff.

They said the checking/testing quality of petrol should be only done from the provincial labour department instead of multiple authorities.

The speakers also expressed concern over checking of cleanliness by district administration at petrol pumps.

They asked that the quality checking of petrol should be carried out in presence of labour department and district administration officials. They said the traffic rules should be implemented through departments concerned instead of asking petrol pumps to enforce the traffic laws.

The meeting unanimously decided reconstitution and revival of petrol pumps owners association.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Business Road Robbery Traffic Sale Chamber Commerce Afridi From Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant reaches 50% ..

56 seconds ago

MoHAP performs 20 free heart surgeries for low-inc ..

1 minute ago

UAE to celebrate 90th Saudi National Day

16 minutes ago

TRA holds workshop on telecommunications equipment ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah students to return to school next week

46 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer, Italian Minister discuss UAE’s p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.