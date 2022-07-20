UrduPoint.com

Imran Accuses Zardari Of Offering Rs 500m To PTI MPAs Ahead Of Punjab CM’s Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 20, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Imran accuses Zardari of offering Rs 500m to PTI MPAs ahead of Punjab CM’s elections

The PTI Chairman who wants to see the PPP Co-Chairman behind the bars has indirectly asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of it

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday accused Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari of horse trading ahead of high stakes run-off election of Punjab Chief Minister.

Imran Khan said that Asif Ali Zardari was offering Rs500 million to PTI’s Punjab Assembly lawmakers to buy their votes to change their loyalties and said that he should be jail over this act.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI Chairman said, “After Fed govt toppled with stolen money from Sindh & NRO2 achieved, Certified Criminal Asif Zardari in cahoots with Sharif mafia now seeking to steal Punjab ppl's mandate by trying to purchase MPAs. Want to ask Honourable SC are they not cogniscant of the damage being wreaked?,”.

In another tweet, Khan wrote, “Isn't destruction of our democracy, Constitution & nation's morality a fit case for Suo Moto action? Are the "Neutrals" not realising how our beloved country is literally being destroyed on all fronts by the Imported govt brought in through US regime change conspiracy?,”.

The PTI Chairman also tweeted, “Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse trading that happened in Islamabad with upto Rs 50 crores being offered to buy MPAs. The main architect behind this is Asif Zardari who gets NRO for his corruption & purchases people with looted wealth. He shd be jailed,”.

He further tweeted, “This is not only an attack on our democracy but also on moral fabric of our society. Had SC taken action & debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as deterrent. Don't Handlers of US regime change conspiracy's Imported govt realise severe damage being done to nation?,”.

However, there is reaction from PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari over the allegations leveled against him by the PTI leadership.

