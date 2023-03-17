UrduPoint.com

Imran Defying Court Orders, Inciting PTI Workers To Create Anarchy: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Imran defying court orders, inciting PTI workers to create anarchy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that state institutions were being challenged and attacked in Zaman Park, Lahore.

In an interview with BBC news, she said police have shown immense restraint to comply with the court orders to arrest Imran Khan in corruption cases. He (Imran) on the other hand was not only defying court orders but also inciting his party workers to create anarchy, she added.

Police had no weapons and were hit with petrol bombs, sticks and stones, Marriyum Aurangzeb said adding due to these criminal acts of PTI goons, 65 police personnel including DIG Operations, were injured and hospitalized.

"Imran Khan is using party workers, women and children as human shields to avoid arrest and stoke unrest in the streets of Lahore", she maintained.

The recent audio leak was proof that Imran Khan ordered his workers and senior party officials to procure petrol to use it as a weapon against the police contingent.

Imran Khan, she said was repeatedly given time by the courts but he did not appear and was, " trying to influence the courts by his illegal action".

"Imagine what would happen if a leader of a mainstream political party in Britain defies courts, and incites his party workers for violence while hiding himself at home" she questioned.

She said instead of cooperating with law enforcement agencies Imran Khan was breaking the law.

Imran Khan cannot be allowed to create unrest and anarchy in the country, the minister maintained.

