UrduPoint.com

Imran Does Not Act What He Says: Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Imran does not act what he says: Governor Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said that no-confidence motion was the right of the Opposition as PTI had announced to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, the Governor said that he could ask to Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi for seeking vote of confidence but there was option of Governor Rule and they would decide it at right time.

Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said they wanted a coalition government in Punjab, for which efforts were underway.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was feeling proud on taking U-turn and he didn't do what he was saying.

Baligh Ur Rehman said that former premier Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan as his health improved.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N took a stand to create two provinces in South Punjab in 2010 and had also passed the resolution of two provinces from the provincial assembly. But no party supported us for establishing of provinces, he said and added, it is not possible to establish a province without two-third majority in the National Assembly.

Pakistan has escaped the threat of default and now the situation is improving, the Governor said and added that inflation would also be curbed.

Replying to a question, the Governor Punjab said that the provision of funds to Nishtar Medical University was a matter of the Punjab government and added that he as the Chancellor, would try to get released maximum funds for the Varsity to ease its financial issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Vote Provincial Assembly Turkish Lira Muslim Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia extends term of $3b deposit in State ..

Saudi Arabia extends term of $3b deposit in State Bank of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the ..

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child

1 hour ago
 Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

1 hour ago
 Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.