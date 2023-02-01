Imran Khan acted as 'facilitator of terrorists': Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of acting as a "facilitator of terrorists" in the country.

The minister, in a tweet, said Imran Khan, who had pushed the country into an economic quagmire during his four-year rule which resulted in extreme inflation, could not prove himself innocent by delivering speeches.

She asked why Imran Khan had offered lifetime extension (in service) to the head of a institution who had forced him to give an NRO like favour to the then opposition.

The PTI chairman had admitted that he wanted to politicize the post of army chief to save his politics, she added.