UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Acted As 'facilitator Of Terrorists': Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Imran Khan acted as 'facilitator of terrorists': Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of acting as a "facilitator of terrorists" in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of acting as a "facilitator of terrorists" in the country.

The minister, in a tweet, said Imran Khan, who had pushed the country into an economic quagmire during his four-year rule which resulted in extreme inflation, could not prove himself innocent by delivering speeches.

She asked why Imran Khan had offered lifetime extension (in service) to the head of a institution who had forced him to give an NRO like favour to the then opposition.

The PTI chairman had admitted that he wanted to politicize the post of army chief to save his politics, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Maryam Aurangzeb Post Opposition

Recent Stories

German Vice Chancellor Opposes Deliveries of Fight ..

German Vice Chancellor Opposes Deliveries of Fighter Jets to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab (SMBR) hints ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab (SMBR) hints at reforms in revenue

1 minute ago
 The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscates 27,115 ..

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscates 27,115 non-food grade empty bottles

1 minute ago
 Russia Gas Production in 2022 Decreased by 13.4% y ..

Russia Gas Production in 2022 Decreased by 13.4% y/y to 573Bcm - Rosstat

1 minute ago
 Russia's Passenger Car Production in 2022 Down by ..

Russia's Passenger Car Production in 2022 Down by 67%, Commercial Cars by 24.3% ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Oil, Condensate Production in 2022 Up by ..

Russia's Oil, Condensate Production in 2022 Up by 2.1% y/y to 534Mt - Rosstat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.