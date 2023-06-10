UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Made Horrifying Agreement With IMF: Khurram Dastgir

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Imran Khan made horrifying agreement with IMF: Khurram Dastgir

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir said on Saturday that former premier Imran Khan made a horrifying agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2019, and then violated it in an appalling manner, which forced the incumbent coalition government to set aside a huge amount of Rs 7,000 billion for payment of foreign loans.

Addressing a press briefing at GEPCO headquarters, he said: "Had the PTI chairman not signed such agreements and acquired loans, the repayment amount would have been restricted to Rs 3,000 billion, instead of Rs 7,000 billion." The minister regretted that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project had been paralszed during the Imran Khan government, which inflicted huge losses on the nation. He said that work on Thar coal project was also halted, adding that cheaper electricity could have been generated if work on project had not been stopped. He said a big chunk of amount was repaid in the budget during the tenure of PTI government.

Khurram Dastgir said Imran Khan spoiled relations with China, Turkey, the USA and Saudi Arabia. Even after passage of 14 months, the friendly countries were not ready to trust the Pakistan government, he complained.

The energy minister said the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government got restarted work on CPEC.

Regarding elections, he said that decision on elections would be made by the ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as per the Constitution. He said an amount had also been set aside in the budget for elections.

The minister said that the tenure of National Assembly would complete on August 12, adding that if the assembly would be dissolved automatically on completion of its tenure, then elections would be held in 60 days. And if the prime minister would dissolve the assembly a day before its tenure completion, then the elections would be held in 90 days, the minister explained. However, he added, till date, there was planning for holding election on November 10.

Khurram Dastgir said the government would provide Rs 68 billion to farmers of Balochistan for installation of tube-wells. Similarly, Rs 70 billion would be allocated for electricity consumers in Azad Jammu & Kashmir this year,while a relief of Rs 80 billion would be given the next year. He said a relief package of Rs 39 billion would be given to the people of FATA.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan USA Imran Khan IMF National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity FATA Turkey China Budget Thar CPEC Jammu Saudi Arabia Khurram Dastgir Khan August November 2019 Government Agreement Billion GEPCO

Recent Stories

Business setup in 45 minutes with business activit ..

Business setup in 45 minutes with business activities at SPCFZ

32 minutes ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5t ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5th session of Arab Parliament i ..

48 minutes ago
 Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefe ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, vi ..

1 hour ago
 Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

2 hours ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.