UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan, Qureshi Congratulate Sheikh Sabah On Appointment As Prime Minister Of Kuwait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Imran Khan, Qureshi congratulate Sheikh Sabah on appointment as Prime Minister of Kuwait

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday congratulated Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah on his appointment as Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday congratulated Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah on his appointment as Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait.

In their separate congratulatory messages, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister expressed happiness over the close, cordial and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait and reaffirmed the resolve to take this important relationship to newer heights, a foreign office statement issued here said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Kuwait

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues accepting condolences ..

16 minutes ago

Xhaka's 'mindset is better' after spat with fans, ..

46 seconds ago

Country achieving political, economic milestone by ..

47 seconds ago

German Automotive Giants Fined for Fixing Steel Pr ..

49 seconds ago

Iranian Protests Subside, No Russians Injured Duri ..

51 seconds ago

Zartaj Gull asks PPP, PMLN, JUI-F to declare all a ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.