- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Imran Khan, Qureshi congratulate Sheikh Sabah on appointment as Prime Minister of Kuwait
Imran Khan, Qureshi Congratulate Sheikh Sabah On Appointment As Prime Minister Of Kuwait
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:00 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday congratulated Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah on his appointment as Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait
In their separate congratulatory messages, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister expressed happiness over the close, cordial and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait and reaffirmed the resolve to take this important relationship to newer heights, a foreign office statement issued here said.