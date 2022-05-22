UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Removed Through No-confidence Move For Weak Performance: Auon Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhry

Advisor to Prime Minister on Sports and Tourism, Auon Chaudhry on Saturday said that Imran Khan was removed through no-confidence move due to weak performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on sports and Tourism, Auon Chaudhry on Saturday said that Imran Khan was removed through no-confidence move due to weak performance.

He said, it was strange that Imran Khan after losing power had become anti-American and Europe, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on gifts received by Imran Khan from "Tosha Khana", he said, we should ask Imran Khan about selling precious gifts in the market and added investigation should be made against him.

In reply to a question, about corruption in the provincial areas governed by PTI leaders, he said, there had been corruption scandals but Imran Khan had no words to explain it.

