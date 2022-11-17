UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Used KP's Helicopter Like Chanchi Rickshaw: PMLN Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtair Wali Khan has said that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf chairman Imran Khan had used the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government's helicopter like a 'Chanchi' rickshaw and the ruling party in the province was trying to protect the illegal expenses through bringing an amendment in laws.

Talking to reporters, he claimed that PTI has brought a bill in KP Assembly to protect the illegal use of KP Government's helicopter during 2008-2022 by Imran Khan.

He further claimed that the bill was an attempt to waive off about Rs 5,000 million expenses' incurred to the government's kitty due to illegal use of the official helicopter by the PTI Chief for personal gains during the said period.

He maintained that the opposition parties in KP assembly would oppose such a person-specific bill and hinted to challenge it in court of law and would approach NAB.

Ikhtair Wali said that social media influencers were recruited by the PTI government to promote Imran Khan's personal agenda, adding Rs 35,000 per month was being paid to each social media influencer from the tax payers money despite the fragile economy of the province.

The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan had himself negated his so-called slogans of the 'imported government and regime change' during a recent interview to a foreign journal and asked him to tender an apology to the nation for his false claims.

He said the former prime minister Imran Khan had made attempts to create a dent in Pakistan relations with the United States but failed to do so. He said Imran Khan has become a security risk and that Pakistan and the PTI Chairman can't go together any more.

