Imran, Mahathir Condemn Israel's Aggression; Urge Int'l Community Role To Halt Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday received a telephone call from former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and exchanged views on the grave situation in Palestine.

The two leaders greeted each other on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

They condemned the Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the innocent and defenceless Palestinians.

The prime minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and air strikes on Gaza.

The two leaders underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to halt the ongoing attacks, protect the civilians, and facilitate a just and lasting solution based on UN resolutions and two-state vision.

More Stories From Pakistan

