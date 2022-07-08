UrduPoint.com

Imran Riaz Khan Shifted To Lahore's Kotwali Police Station

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Imran Riaz Khan shifted to Lahore's Kotwali police station

The police who have to shift the journalist initially to Civil Lines police station dodged the media and took him to Kotwali police station.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2022) Punjab police have shifted journalist Imran Riaz Khan to the lockup of CIA police at Kotwali police station.

The police shifted Imran Riaz Khan from official police van to a private car while entering into Lahore in a bid to avoid public and media attention.

Initially, the police had planned to keep him at Civil Lines police station but changed the plan.

Journalists who had been outside Civil Lines police station kept waiting for arrival of Imran Riaz Khan there but the police dodged the media and shifted him to Kotwali police station.

Earlier, a local court of Chakwal district had allowed judicial remand of the journalist. The police also secured his remand for traveling and shifting from one district to another.

According to Advocate Mian Ali Shfaq, the counsel of the journalist, his client was kept awake for 60 hours in the police custody.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Police Station CIA Car Van Chakwal Media From Court

Recent Stories

President, PM express deep condolences over sad de ..

President, PM express deep condolences over sad demise of Shinzo Abe

38 minutes ago
 Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

44 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her Londo ..

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

2 hours ago
 Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

3 hours ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

5 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.