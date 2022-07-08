(@Abdulla99267510)

The police who have to shift the journalist initially to Civil Lines police station dodged the media and took him to Kotwali police station.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2022) Punjab police have shifted journalist Imran Riaz Khan to the lockup of CIA police at Kotwali police station.

The police shifted Imran Riaz Khan from official police van to a private car while entering into Lahore in a bid to avoid public and media attention.

Initially, the police had planned to keep him at Civil Lines police station but changed the plan.

Journalists who had been outside Civil Lines police station kept waiting for arrival of Imran Riaz Khan there but the police dodged the media and shifted him to Kotwali police station.

Earlier, a local court of Chakwal district had allowed judicial remand of the journalist. The police also secured his remand for traveling and shifting from one district to another.

According to Advocate Mian Ali Shfaq, the counsel of the journalist, his client was kept awake for 60 hours in the police custody.