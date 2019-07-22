Imran-Trump meeting to play significant role for Pakistan in days to come: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with United States President Donald Trump would play a significant role for Pakistan in days to come

Expressing his views in a private news channel programe, he said there was a gap in relations with America when the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government came into power.

Commenting on expatriate Pakistanis, he said those living abroad wanted accountability of the elements who looted the national money.

In reply to a question, the Federal minister said if the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wanted release from jails then they should return the looted money of the nation.

Fawad Ch stated the option of plea bargain was opened for those who plundered the money of this country.

About PML-N, he said half of the Sharif family claimed that they hold British nationality but Maryam says that she was the daughter of Pakistan.

To a question regarding civilian and army relations, the minister said both the leaderships were united on resolving the national issues.

To another question he said we have two options, whether to borrow more loans for paying interest over the previous loans or we should work for accelerating exports and business activity.