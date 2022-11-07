UrduPoint.com

Imran Trying To Create Political Instability Through Lawlessness: Asad Mahmood

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was trying to create political instability through lawlessness in the country

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly (NA), he said that the PTI was misleading the youth by using religious and political cards.

He said Imran Khan was not only criticizing the politicians but also defaming the national security institutions, and that it was totally unjustifiable.

He urged the NA speaker for a prompt action against PTI chief within his jurisdiction as taken by other democratic institutions, including the Election Commission of Pakistan. "During the PTI government, a number of honest officers resigned from their respective positions as they were being forced to take illegal measures against the leaders of opposition parties of then," he added.

Asad alleged the PTI leaders for making the Wazirabad firing incident controversial with their irresponsible statements.

He vowed to restore all the projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the time-testing friend, China, had showed willingness in that regard.

He said that the work on CPEC projects would be started from the same point where they were abandoned ruthlessly.

He said that universities and hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were running on loans.

"Imran Khan was a failure administrator and he won't be able to come into power again as his politics has been rejected by the people of the country," he said adding, "We will create awareness about lies of the PTI chief in the general public besides increasing their purchasing power, if could not decrease the inflation." Asad said Awami Muslim League Chief Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad was a better politician than Imran Khan as he had been a key member of PTI chief's kitchen cabinet. There was a time when Imran Khan used to claim that if he came at the helm of affairs, he would not appoint Sheikh Rasheed even as a peon, the minister added.

He asked Imran Khan to dissolves the assemblies in those provinces where the PTI was governing and conduct elections, instead of making an undemocratic demand of general elections to the Federal government before the completion of constitutional term.

He said in past, many governments were removed through illegal means, but the PTI chief was sent home through legal and democratic way. Instead of making hue and cry, Imran Khan should express patience and wait for the next general elections which would be held on time, he opined.

