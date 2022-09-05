UrduPoint.com

Imran Wasted Four Years In Pursuing False Cases Against Opponents: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Imran wasted four years in pursuing false cases against opponents: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday said former Prime Minister Imran Khan wasted four years of his government in pursing false cases against his political opponents.

Addressing a press briefing here, the minister said Imran Khan had spent millions of rupees in baseless cases but could not prove corruption of even a single rupee against his opponents.

He said the person who enjoyed full power for four years, is now innocently doing speeches in public gatherings misleading the people about his intentions.

During his power, he said, Imran Khan had followed the agenda of economic destruction and today he is still following the same agenda.

"Imran Khan can not tell even a single project that was initiated and completed during his four years' term. I challenge him", he said adding that the PML-N government during its tenure (2013-18) started dozens of projects and completed them within three to four years.

He said Imran Niazi should tell what actually he means when he claims about real freedom (Haqeeqi Azadi). "Where was the real freedom when Imran Khan was surrendering before the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where was his real freedom when Indian PM Modi forcefully changed the status of Occupied Kashmir, and when the project of national interest China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was sabotaged.

" He said the reality is that in 2018, the PML-N left with a prosperous and economical strong Pakistan, however when the allied government of PDM took the charge five months ago, the situation was worst than ever in history of the country as the country was put on the verge of default.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the incumbent government has controlled the economic crisis and situation is now far better than that few months ago.

Ahsan Iqbal said today the country is facing another challenge of flood devastation and all the individuals and departments, besides the friendly countries are playing active role in the relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood hit areas, but Imran Niazi was busy doing public gatherings.

Yesterday, he said Imran Khan attacked the armed forces and its merit system which is well recognized internationally.



