UrduPoint.com

Imran's Conspiracy Against Country To Be Foiled: Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Imran's conspiracy against country to be foiled: interior minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Sunday that signing of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement by Imran Khan, and then its violation by his government was a deep-rooted conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan, which would be foiled with people's support.

Talking to the media at his residence here on Sunday, he said Imran Khan was an ill-mannered person and there were no expectation from him to respect even women. The minister regretted that Imran Khan gave foul remarks about PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who was boldly exposing his (Imran's) agenda and his false allegations to mislead the masses. He was also cheating the state institutions and when he failed, he tried to intimidate them by organising public rallies.

Rana Sana refuted Imran's claim that a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate him. He rejected the PTI chief's claim that he wanted to go to Judicial Complex, but the government stopped his supporters to create chaos and kill him. The minister said that about two weeks ago, he (Imran) had attacked the Judicial Complex with his supporters and once again he tried to repeat that episode just to avoid judicial proceedings against him.

He said that there was no justification to take 300-400 workers with him, out of which many were armed.

He said as per decided list, the selected persons were already inside the Judicial Complex, but he wanted to create unrest to skip the process of indictment against him. He said that if the practice started, then nobody would bow before the law and try to avoid the judicial process by intimidating courts.

The minister alleged that Farah Gogi had looted billions of rupees, but she was still not arrested. He said that Imran Kham himself was involved in a scam of Rs 50 billion and a property of Rs 7 billion was registered in the name of al-Qadir Trust, owned by him and her wife.

He said that no case was instituted against Farah Gogi, who plundered and shifted wealth outside the country.

He said that allegation of Toshakhana had been established, but Imran Khan was not allowing the court process and his attendance was marked on the road. He actually crippled the judicial system and was not ready to accept the supremacy of law. He is in habit of intimidating officers, Rana Sanaullah added.

The minister alleged that during his around four years tenure, Imran Khan instituted narcotics case against him and forced Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Sheharyar Afridi to publicly swear that he was involved in it. He clarified despite valid having search warrants, the police did not enter the family area, but Imran Khan would have to answer why he had kept 100 armed terrorists in his residence.

He said that DIG Shehzad Bukhari was also manhandled as he was on official duty to comply with the court orders. He said that illegal weapons, petrol bombs and miscreants had been nabbed from his residence. He is actually criticising Maryam Nawaz, as she was exposing his misdeeds. The minister said Imran Khan had dissolved the assemblies to create chaos and anarchy in the country.

Comparing Imran's tenure with Nawaz Sharif's era, Rana Sana said the PML-N government had flushed out terrorism in addition to eliminating menace of load-shedding. At that time, the growth rate was more than 6 per cent. He said the government had accepted the court decision to conduct elections in two provinces.

He said the nation was watching the action and language of Imran Khan and would reject him in the elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan IMF Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Road Wife Farah Turkish Lira Women Sunday Afridi Family Media From Government Agreement Billion Court

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

32 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

1 hour ago
 Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leade ..

Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leadership, Dubai is steadily reinf ..

1 hour ago
 Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security ..

Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security and safety record over four y ..

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed by Dubai Sports Council for s ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relati ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relations, latest regional developme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.