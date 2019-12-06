UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In-house Change To Remain A Dream For Opposition: Ch Sarwar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:36 PM

In-house change to remain a dream for opposition: Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said that opposition's dream of an in-house change would never come true and they should show patience and wait for the next general election in 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said that opposition's dream of an in-house change would never come true and they should show patience and wait for the next general election in 2023.

According to a communique, issued by Governor's House here, he was addressing a dinner, hosted by UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, where its president Amjad Khan, General Secretary Waheed-ur-Rehman Mian, Prime Minister's Advisor Sahibzada Jahangir, Punjab government spokesman Atif Chaudhry and others were also present.

He said that for the first time in Pakistan, supremacy of law and constitution was being ensured. Every inch of land illegally occupied in Punjab would be recovered from grabbers, he warned.

"Overseas Pakistanis are an asset for the country and their problems will be solved not in years but days," he assured.

The Punjab governor said that when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power, it was talk of the town that Pakistan was at the verge of bankruptcy. To tackle the situation, the PTI government took timely and effective measures which now have resulted in economic stability in the country, he added.

He said that international financial institutions and global community was also talking of and acknowledging Pakistan's economic achievements and stability.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had taken tough decisions, due to which the country was getting stronger economically, he added.

The governor said that the government was committed to taking along business community, which was now well on board with regard to all economic decisions/policies, adding that the Federal and Punjab governments were working actively to solves problems such as price-hike and unemployment in the country.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar recalled that in the past, overseas Pakistanis had to run from pillar to post for solution to their problems. But Prime Minister Imran Khan has started solving their problems by setting up Overseas Pakistanis Commissions in Islamabad and Punjab, he added.

While Lahore High Court has also decided to exonerate overseas Pakistanis' case within six months and 60 per cent of 20,000 such cases has so far been decided. The campaign of clean and green Pakistan was continuing, he added.

The governor said that people had given a five-year mandate to the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government was not afraid of opposition's threat and the next general election would be held as per schedule.

He advised the opposition to wait for general election instead of coming up with new political intrigues in and out of the Parliament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lahore High Court Governor Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Parliament Chamber Commerce Post All From Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP crowns winners of Fujairah Adventures ..

1 hour ago

Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

5 minutes ago

JCPOA Parties Remain United in Commitment to Deal ..

5 minutes ago

Two killed, shooter dead at US navy base attack

5 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Assembly body holds meeting, discusses ..

5 minutes ago

President appreciates efforts of British Asian Tru ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.