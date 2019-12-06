In-house change to remain a dream for opposition: Ch Sarwar

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said that opposition 's dream of an in-house change would never come true and they should show patience and wait for the next general election in 2023.

According to a communique, issued by Governor's House here, he was addressing a dinner, hosted by UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, where its president Amjad Khan, General Secretary Waheed-ur-Rehman Mian, Prime Minister's Advisor Sahibzada Jahangir, Punjab government spokesman Atif Chaudhry and others were also present.

He said that for the first time in Pakistan, supremacy of law and constitution was being ensured. Every inch of land illegally occupied in Punjab would be recovered from grabbers, he warned.

"Overseas Pakistanis are an asset for the country and their problems will be solved not in years but days," he assured.

The Punjab governor said that when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power, it was talk of the town that Pakistan was at the verge of bankruptcy. To tackle the situation, the PTI government took timely and effective measures which now have resulted in economic stability in the country, he added.

He said that international financial institutions and global community was also talking of and acknowledging Pakistan's economic achievements and stability.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had taken tough decisions, due to which the country was getting stronger economically, he added.

The governor said that the government was committed to taking along business community, which was now well on board with regard to all economic decisions/policies, adding that the Federal and Punjab governments were working actively to solves problems such as price-hike and unemployment in the country.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar recalled that in the past, overseas Pakistanis had to run from pillar to post for solution to their problems. But Prime Minister Imran Khan has started solving their problems by setting up Overseas Pakistanis Commissions in Islamabad and Punjab, he added.

While Lahore High Court has also decided to exonerate overseas Pakistanis' case within six months and 60 per cent of 20,000 such cases has so far been decided. The campaign of clean and green Pakistan was continuing, he added.

The governor said that people had given a five-year mandate to the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government was not afraid of opposition's threat and the next general election would be held as per schedule.

He advised the opposition to wait for general election instead of coming up with new political intrigues in and out of the Parliament.