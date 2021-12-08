UrduPoint.com

Inaugural Of 14th Int'l Urdu Conference 2021 On Dec 9

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:33 PM

Inaugural of 14th Int'l Urdu Conference 2021 on Dec 9

The inaugural ceremony of the four-day "14th International Urdu Conference 2021" organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will be held on December 9, at 3:30 pm in Auditorium-I, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The inaugural ceremony of the four-day "14th International urdu Conference 2021" organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will be held on December 9, at 3:30 pm in Auditorium-I, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Shahida Hassan from Canada, Tasneem Abidi from USA, Amir Hussain from London, Sarwat Zahra from Sharjah, Abu Sufyan Islahi from India, and Mehjabin Ghazal from UK will participate in the Urdu Conference.

Well-known writers and poets from India will be part of the online conference in which Gulzar Sahab, Gopi Chand Narang, Manzar Bhopali, Farhat Ehsas, Khushbir Singh Shaad, Ranjit Singh Chauhaan, and Anis Ashfaq will also participate in the conference online.

This year Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi published three books including Javed Siddiqui's book A Handful of Stories, Dr. Fatima Hassan's book "Urdu poetry and Women's Consciousness" Hundred Years Journey (1920-2020), and the sixth volumeof the International Conference book which includes the complete chronicle of the year2020. These three books will also be unveiled.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India USA Chief Minister Canada Sharjah London United Kingdom December Women Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helic ..

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helicopter crash

19 minutes ago
 PML-N surprised over PM warm reception at Kamyab J ..

PML-N surprised over PM warm reception at Kamyab Jawab Sports Drive

39 seconds ago
 Two-day free eye camp concludes

Two-day free eye camp concludes

40 seconds ago
 50 new corona cases reported in Punjab

50 new corona cases reported in Punjab

42 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 08 Dec 2021

46 seconds ago
 Johnson's Aide Resigns Over Video on COVID-19 Lock ..

Johnson's Aide Resigns Over Video on COVID-19 Lockdown Party in Downing Street

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.