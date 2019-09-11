UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Increased Air Pollutant Mars Federal Capital' Air Quality

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:51 PM

Increased air pollutant mars federal capital' air quality

The federal capital's ambient air quality has been recorded unhealthy due to increased ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns which is seriously health hazardous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal capital's ambient air quality has been recorded unhealthy due to increased ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns which is seriously health hazardous.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) which is recorded 37.36mg/m�.

The 24 hours average recorded ratio of other environmental pollutants has been recorded below permissible limits with unhealthy ambient quality in the federal capital.

The atmospheric pollution increased at times due to high vehicular emissions emitted by large number of automobiles plying on the roads.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA), the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 10.

64 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m�) and 6.74 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad From

Recent Stories

Drive against smuggled, illicit cigarettes in prog ..

1 minute ago

Robber among two killed in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

PTI govt introducing reforms to change police cult ..

2 minutes ago

China auto sales down 6.9 pct in August

2 minutes ago

Humaira Farah, first woman umpire from Pakistan

26 minutes ago

National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing lau ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.