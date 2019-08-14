Independence Day celebrated with national spirit

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 72nd Independence Day anniversary was celebrated on Wednesday, through out Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore/kandhkot districts of Larkana Division with great zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit and a renewed pledge to safeguard freedom.

All the Taluka and sub-divisional headquarters of the five districts, including district headquarters city Larkana was decorated with national flag and other multi-coloured buntings with a number of national slogans inscribed on them.

The day began with special prayers in all the places of the worship in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore @ Kandhkot districts for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and well-being pf people.

Prayers were also offered for the success of the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

In the evening, illumination was arranged at the government and private buildings, national flag were also hoisted on public and private buildings throughout the five districts of the division.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at a number of places in all the district headquarters performed by deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and chairmen of municipal committees.

In Larkana, the flag hoisting ceremony was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium, where hundreds of people belonging to different walks of life including students, young boys and girls, citizens, district officers participated and expressed their love for the country.

Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Nooman Siddique and Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Khair Shaikh jointly performed the flag hoisting ceremony followed by singing of the national anthem in a chorus.

Meanwhile, the second function was jointly organised by District Girls Guide Association Larkana and District education Officer, Larkana at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Larkana where Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary school Larkana was the chief guest.

On the occasion national songs, folk songs and tableaus were presented by girl students of various high schools.

Besides, Commissioner Larkana Division, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and Mayor LMC planted saplings of Neem tree in the stadium.

Radio Pakistan Larkana and Sachal FM 101 broadcast special programmes to mark the Independence Day and highlighted the importance of the day.

The illuminations on all the major public and private buildings were observed and free documentary film shows were also shown in cinema houseof the district.