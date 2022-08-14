UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Central Ceremony To Be Held At Haziri Bagh

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The central ceremony of 75th Pakistan Independence Day by the Punjab government will be held at the Hazuri Bagh on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will be the chief guest.

He will lay a floral wreath on the shrine of Allama Iqbal, said a handout issued here.

The CM will offer Fateha and will pray for the integrity, development, prosperity, stability of Pakistan and for the freedom of the people of Kashmir from the unlawful Indian occupation at Mazar-e-Iqbal. He will hoist the Pakistani Flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore Fort. He will also address the central ceremony.

