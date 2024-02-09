Independent Candidate Arshad Ali Wins PK-63 Election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Arshad Ali has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-63, Charsadda-II by securing 34,395 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was ANP candidate Shakeel Bashir Khan who bagged 23,423 votes.
Voters turn-out remained 40.77 per cent.
