Independent Candidate Arshad Ali Wins PK-63 Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:10 AM

Independent candidate Arshad Ali wins PK-63 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Arshad Ali has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-63, Charsadda-II by securing 34,395 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was ANP candidate Shakeel Bashir Khan who bagged 23,423 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 40.77 per cent.

