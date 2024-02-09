Independent Candidate Ejaz Khan wins PS- 88 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent, Candidate Ejaz Khan has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-88, Malir-5 by securing 17,580 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Syed Muzamil Shah of PPPP’s, who bagged votes 12,762.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 37.88 %.