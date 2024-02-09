Independent candidate Iftikhar Ali Mishwani wins PK-60 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Iftikhar Ali Mishwani has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-60, Mardan-VII by securing 29,186 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was ANP candidate Sher Afghan Khan who bagged 15,203 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 44.97 per cent.