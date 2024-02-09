Independent candidate Nisar Ahmed wins NA-100 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Nisar Ahmed has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-100 Faisalabad VI by securing 131,941 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rana Sanaullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 112,639 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 55.25 per cent.