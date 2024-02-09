Independent candidate Samiullah Khan wins PK-76 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Samiullah Khan, an independent candidate on Thursday won the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-76, Peshawar-5 by securing 18,888 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, Khushdil Khan Advocate of Awami National Party stood runner-up by securing 12,986 votes. Overall voter turnout remained 37.62 %.