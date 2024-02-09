Independent candidate Sher Ali Arbab wins NA-31 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Sher Ali Arbab, has won the election from NA-31, constituency Peshawar-VI, by securing 82,985 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Arbab Alamgir Khan, who bagged 22,543 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 36.61 per cent, in this constituency.