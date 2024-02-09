Independent Candidate Tufail Anjum wins PK-55 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An Independent Candidate Tufail Anjum has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-55, Mardan-II by securing 41,084 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Adnan Khan who bagged 28,623 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 45.68 per cent.