Independent Candidate Zameer Ul Hassan Bhatti wins PP- 38 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Mian Zameer Ul Hassan Bhatti won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-38, Hafizabad -II by securing 52,213 votes.

According to the unofficial results, issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, the runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Gulzar Ahmed bagged 50,838 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 52.28 percent.