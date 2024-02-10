Independent Candidate Zameer Ul Hassan Bhatti Wins PP- 38 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Mian Zameer Ul Hassan Bhatti won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-38, Hafizabad -II by securing 52,213 votes.
According to the unofficial results, issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, the runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Gulzar Ahmed bagged 50,838 votes.
Overall voters' turnout remained 52.28 percent.
