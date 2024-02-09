Independent Sajjad Ali wins PS-106 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Sajjad Ali has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-106, Karachi South-I, by securing 20,658 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Usman Ghani, who bagged 16,854 votes. Voters’ turn-out remained 32.73 %.