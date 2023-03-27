India has intensified state terrorism in IIOJK in Ramadan: GA Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian state terrorism in the sacred month of Ramadan has increased manifold and Indian troops are killing, arresting and brutalizing Kashmiris mercilessly to punish them for demanding their basic right to self-determination.

According to the Kashmir Media service, Senior APHC leader Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian state terrorism has turned Kashmir into a mourning place where thousands of Kashmiris have lost their loved ones as well as livelihoods and are living in abject poverty.

He deplored the horrible increase in Indian state terrorism during Ramadan and said that Hindutva forces have no regard for this sacred month.

The APHC leader said that Indian forces have not only intensified their genocidal campaign but have also stepped up the siege and search operations, especially during Sehar and Iftar timings.

This wave of intimidation, he said, is meant to spread fear and terror among Kashmiri Muslims and also to disrupt their prayers.

He urged the people to pray for the freedom of Kashmir from Indian slavery in the holy month of Ramadan and appealed to philanthropists to demonstrate generosity and help the poor and needy during the sacred month.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar also called on the Muslim Ummah to feel the pain of oppressed Kashmiris and come forward to save them. He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support of the freedom movement and prayed for a strong, peaceful and progressive Pakistan.

APHC-AJK chapter leaders Muhammad Sultan Butt, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shaikh Yaqoob, Zahid Ashraf, Shameem Shawl and Altaf Ahmed Butt also expressed anger over the intensified Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.