India Has Put World Peace At Stake By Revoking Kashmir's Special Status: PBIF
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:10 PM
Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain Wednesday said by revoking special status of occupied Kashmir, India had put the world's peace at stake
It would damage all the regional economies and push millions of people to poverty, he said in a statement..
Mian zahid Hussain, who is also President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), said the business community fully backed the stance of Pakistan Army over Indian aggression.
The people needed not to worry as the army had all capabilities to frustrate nefarious designs of enemies, he added.
He said India would fail to make Kashmir its part, impose a Palestine like model of governance or to convert Muslim majority into a minority.