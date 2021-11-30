India intensified reign of terror in IIOJK to crush Kashmiris' freedom movement: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that India has intensified reign of terror and State terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in repeated abortive attempts to crush the freedom movement launched by Kashmiris for securing their fundamental right to self determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that India has intensified reign of terror and State terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in repeated abortive attempts to crush the freedom movement launched by Kashmiris for securing their fundamental right to self determination.

He was talking to former Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations Hussain Haroon who met him in Karachi on Tuesday, AJK PM office said.

Hussain Haroon congratulated Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on assuming the office of Prime Minister. Issues of mutual interest including Occupied Kashmir were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Niazi said that atrocities against Kashmiris have intensified since August 5, 2019 and every day Kashmiris were being martyred, youths were being disrespected and property of the Kashmiri people was being destroyed.

He said India was shifting her Hindu nationals from outside to change the demography of the state and added that despite using all means of repression the spirit of Kashmiri people was high and they will continue their struggle for achieving their fundamental right to self determination.

He said that Kashmiri people were fully satisfied with Pakistan's foreign policy towards Kashmir and added that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was a real ambassador of Kashmir who has raised the voice of Kashmiri people at every forum.

On the occasion, Hussain Haroon expressed the hope that under the leadership of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, there would be ideal construction and development in Azad Kashmir and the problems of the people would be solved on priority basis.