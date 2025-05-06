- Home
- Pakistan
- Space meets cinema: Pakistan's first space-drive telefilm “Jahan Aur Bhi Hain-Beyond the Blue” s ..
Space Meets Cinema: Pakistan's First Space-drive Telefilm “Jahan Aur Bhi Hain-Beyond The Blue” Set To Premiere At IST
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a groundbreaking fusion of science and storytelling, the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) and the Institute of Space Technology (IST) will premiere “Jahan Aur Bhi Hain – Beyond the Blue”, a 38-minute science fiction drama that brings the transformative power of space science into the national spotlight.
Scheduled for May 09, at the Institute of Space Technology, the premiere will bring together dignitaries from academia, government, media, and the scientific community.
Produced under the patronage of the Higher education Commission of Pakistan, in collaboration with Beaconhouse National University and Lock Down Productions, the film will be officially launched at IST and later aired on Pakistan Television (ptv), bringing the story to mainstream audiences across Pakistan.
“Jahan Aur Bhi Hain” follows the journey of a science professor who returns to her ancestral village after years of research—only to foresee an impending natural disaster. In a race against disbelief and time, she turns to scientific knowledge and space-based tools to prepare the community.
The film stands as a powerful allegory for how satellite imaging, early warning systems, and geospatial forecasting can safeguard lives at the grassroots level.
At its core, the telefilm explores themes of scientific foresight, public trust, and technological readiness—highlighting how space based technologies can inform policy, enhance preparedness, and serve society.
“This is not just a film—it’s Pakistan’s first national science communication project in cinematic form,” said Prof. Dr. Najam Abbas Naqvi, Chairman NCGSA.
“Through this initiative, we aim to humanize science, elevate space technology as a public good, and spark a national conversation on its everyday relevance and applications.”
Blending narrative and science, “Jahan Aur Bhi Hain” sets a new benchmark for creative public engagement. It is a call to action for youth, educators, and policymakers to embrace science not only as a discipline—but as a force for resilience and transformation.
Funded through the NCGSA Research Fund, the project exemplifies the power of academia-industry collaboration. Following its premiere, the telefilm will be showcased on national television, in universities, at film festivals, and across climate outreach platforms—reinforcing NCGSA’s broader mission in space popularization and science diplomacy.
Recent Stories
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..
FDA to auction plots on May 15
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNESCO World Portuguese Language Day celebrated6 minutes ago
-
8th waterfalls of Jab Valley Pakistan’s hidden tourism treasure6 minutes ago
-
Space meets cinema: Pakistan's first space-drive telefilm “Jahan Aur Bhi Hain-Beyond the Blue” s ..6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi warns India over water dispute6 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day observed to raise awareness6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz pays tribute to Parliamentarians for bravely confronting terrorism26 minutes ago
-
Court awards life jail,impose fines to accuse36 minutes ago
-
AARI seminar urges pulse intercropping to reduce imports and strengthen economy36 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp begins at Jalalpur Pirwala THQ Hospital56 minutes ago
-
Man killed in a private hospital1 hour ago
-
Pahalgam False Flag Attack: COAS takes responsibility for treatment of Pakistanis children sent back ..2 hours ago
-
Police arrest accused for murder2 hours ago