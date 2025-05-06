ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a groundbreaking fusion of science and storytelling, the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) and the Institute of Space Technology (IST) will premiere “Jahan Aur Bhi Hain – Beyond the Blue”, a 38-minute science fiction drama that brings the transformative power of space science into the national spotlight.

Scheduled for May 09, at the Institute of Space Technology, the premiere will bring together dignitaries from academia, government, media, and the scientific community.

Produced under the patronage of the Higher education Commission of Pakistan, in collaboration with Beaconhouse National University and Lock Down Productions, the film will be officially launched at IST and later aired on Pakistan Television (ptv), bringing the story to mainstream audiences across Pakistan.

“Jahan Aur Bhi Hain” follows the journey of a science professor who returns to her ancestral village after years of research—only to foresee an impending natural disaster. In a race against disbelief and time, she turns to scientific knowledge and space-based tools to prepare the community.

The film stands as a powerful allegory for how satellite imaging, early warning systems, and geospatial forecasting can safeguard lives at the grassroots level.

At its core, the telefilm explores themes of scientific foresight, public trust, and technological readiness—highlighting how space based technologies can inform policy, enhance preparedness, and serve society.

“This is not just a film—it’s Pakistan’s first national science communication project in cinematic form,” said Prof. Dr. Najam Abbas Naqvi, Chairman NCGSA.

“Through this initiative, we aim to humanize science, elevate space technology as a public good, and spark a national conversation on its everyday relevance and applications.”

Blending narrative and science, “Jahan Aur Bhi Hain” sets a new benchmark for creative public engagement. It is a call to action for youth, educators, and policymakers to embrace science not only as a discipline—but as a force for resilience and transformation.

Funded through the NCGSA Research Fund, the project exemplifies the power of academia-industry collaboration. Following its premiere, the telefilm will be showcased on national television, in universities, at film festivals, and across climate outreach platforms—reinforcing NCGSA’s broader mission in space popularization and science diplomacy.