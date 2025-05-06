Solidarity rally held in support of armed forces

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A rally was organized on Tuesday to express solidarity with Pakistan's armed forces and to condemn the fascist policies and spineless rhetoric of India.

The event began at Sarwar Wali and concluded at the bypass, led by MPA Sardar Salahuddin Khosa and PML-N local leader Malik Shaukat Aleem.

Participants raised slogans in support of the military and chanted "Pakistan Zindabad" throughout the procession.

A large number of PML-N workers, along with citizens from various walks of life, took part in the demonstration to express vivid support for the armed forces.

Addressing the gathering at end of the rally, MPA Salahuddin Khosa said the entire nation stood firmly behind the armed forces and was ready to respond decisively to any false flag operation by India.

He stated that Pakistan would teach the enemy such a stern lesson that even future generations would remember it.He added that every Pakistani was prepared to defend every inch of the motherland from any aggressive move. The nation, he emphasized, was standing shoulder to shoulder with the military, ready to make any sacrifice necessary to protect the country from oppression.

Malik Shaukat Aleem remarked that India’s brutal face had been exposed before the world. He expressed pride with the armed forces, describing them as globally recognized for their excellence and war skills, capable of putting India through the wringer.